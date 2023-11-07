Pope Francis Calls on Youth to Embrace Change and Make a Difference

Pope Francis concluded World Youth Day in Portugal with an open-air Mass and an exciting announcement that Seoul, South Korea would be hosting the event in 2027, marking the first time in three decades that the festival will be held in Asia. This decision reflects the increasing importance of the continent to the Catholic Church, which is experiencing significant growth in Asia while traditional Christian lands in Europe are seeing a decline.

During the Mass, Pope Francis encouraged young people to pursue their dreams and not be afraid of failure, emphasizing the positive impact they can have on the world. He stated, “The Church and the world need you, the young, as much as the earth needs rain.” This message resonated with millions of pilgrims, including Ana Garcia Prat, a 23-year-old Spanish pilgrim who marveled at the massive turnout from different countries.

Pope Francis also paid tribute to St. John Paul II, who initiated the World Youth Day events in the 1980s to inspire the next generation of Catholics. In 1995, Manila, Philippines hosted one of the largest-ever Youth Day gatherings, making it the last time the festival was held in Asia. The announcement of Seoul as the host city for 2027 was met with jubilation from South Korean youths, symbolizing the remarkable growth of Catholicism in the country over the past decades.

While Pope Francis didn’t promise to attend the event in Seoul due to his age, he highlighted another significant gathering in 2025 when the Vatican will host a Jubilee year expected to draw over 30 million pilgrims to Rome.

Throughout World Youth Day, Pope Francis expressed inclusivity and openness as key values of the Catholic Church. He emphasized that the church is not a place of rigid rules but rather a “field hospital” for wounded souls, welcoming everyone with open arms. This message resonated with young people from around the world, who embraced the opportunity to come together and share their faith.

The decision to hold World Youth Day in Seoul demonstrates the global reach and adaptability of the Catholic Church, as well as its commitment to engaging with young Catholics from diverse backgrounds. As the church continues to evolve and grow in different regions of the world, the energy and enthusiasm of young people will undoubtedly play a vital role in shaping its future.