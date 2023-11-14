The Unearthed Secret: A Glimpse into the Lives of Slaves in Pompeii

A recent archaeological discovery at the Villa Civita Giuliana, a Roman villa near Pompeii, has provided fascinating insights into the harsh reality of life under slavery. The unassuming bedroom found in the ancient villa has offered a snapshot of the living conditions and social hierarchy experienced by the enslaved individuals nearly two millennia ago.

Within the room, researchers uncovered two beds, one of which possessed a mattress, signifying a potential hierarchy within the quarters allocated to the servants. The presence of two small cupboards and various ceramic containers and pots further highlighted the minimalistic living arrangements of the slaves. The delicate differences observed in the beds allude to the uneven distribution of comforts among the enslaved community, as wealth and status influenced their living conditions.

In the words of Italy’s culture ministry, “These details once again underline the conditions of precarity and poor hygiene in which the lower echelons of society lived during that time.” It is a somber reminder of the hardships endured by those enslaved in ancient Rome.

The most striking aspect of this discovery is the preservation of furniture and fabric due to the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius. The ash encased these materials, and when filled with plaster, their original forms and textures were revealed. Among the now-petrified remnants was a blanket draped on one of the beds. This snapshot captures a moment frozen in time, preserving the evidence of a modest existence.

An examination of the ceramic containers and pots shed light on the challenging circumstances and unsanitary environments in which the inhabitants lived. Additionally, traces of rodents found in the room underscore the unfortunate reality of cohabitation with pests. One such rodent was discovered in a crate under a bed, seemingly attempting to escape before meeting the same fate as the people of Pompeii.

Interestingly, no evidence of grates, locks, or chains was found, suggesting that control over slaves was primarily enforced through internal organization rather than physical restraints. This implies a system of interpersonal power structures and the reliance on the enslaved individuals’ obedience rather than external constraints.

The excavations at the Villa Civita Giuliana began over a century ago in 1907-1908. More recent archaeological activity has been prompted by concerns over illegal looting, leading to renewed exploration and discoveries. Excavations were facilitated by a 105-million-euro ($115.58 million) EU-funded project that has breathed new life into the historic site.

Pompeii, a captivating archaeological site, has continually captivated researchers and tourists alike since its rediscovery in the 18th century. With each new finding, the city offers glimpses into the past, uncovering extraordinary secrets and deepening our understanding of ancient life.

FAQ

1. What was found in the small room at the Villa Civita Giuliana near Pompeii?

In the room, archaeologists discovered two beds, one with a mattress, along with two small cupboards, various ceramic containers and pots.

2. What does the discovery suggest about the living conditions of enslaved individuals?

The presence of a hierarchy in the beds indicates uneven living conditions among the servants. It highlights the precarious and unsanitary circumstances endured by the lower social strata of society.

3. How were the furniture and fabric preserved?

The volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius encased the furniture and fabric in ash. When filled with plaster, the original forms and textures were revealed, providing a glimpse into the past.

4. What evidence supports the challenging living conditions of the enslaved?

Examinations of the pots and ceramics indicate the difficult circumstances and sanitary issues faced by the inhabitants. The discovery of rodents in the room further emphasizes the unfortunate living conditions.

5. How was control over the enslaved individuals enforced?

While no physical restraints were found, it is believed that control was primarily exerted through internal organization within the system of servitude.

Sources:

– Reuters: https://www.reuters.com

– dpa: https://www.dpa.com