Archaeologists Unearth Slave Bedroom in Pompeii Villa, Shedding Light on Ancient Society

Archaeologists working near Pompeii have made a fascinating discovery that provides valuable insight into the lives of slaves in the ancient Roman world. A small bedroom has been unearthed at the Civita Giuliana villa, shedding light on the lowly status and living conditions endured by enslaved individuals during that era.

Situated approximately 600 meters north of Pompeii’s walls, the villa was buried by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius almost 2,000 years ago. Within the bedroom, two beds were found, but only one had a mattress. Additionally, the space contained two small cabinets, urns, and ceramic containers, which held the remains of two mice and a rat.

The cultural ministry emphasizes that these findings underscore the precariousness and poor hygiene conditions in which the lower classes lived. The materials such as furniture and fabric, once covered by volcanic debris, decomposed over time, leaving behind voids. By filling these voids with plaster, archaeologists were able to recreate the original forms, such as the outline of a crumpled blanket entangled in the bed netting.

This remarkable glimpse into the past allows us to visualize an image captured nearly two millennia ago. The absence of physical restraints, such as grates, locks, or chains, suggests that slaves were controlled primarily through the internal organization of servitude. Gabriel Zuchtriegel, the director of the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, explains that rather than relying on physical barriers, control over slaves was likely exerted through social structures and systems.

Excavations at the Civita Giuliana villa have been ongoing since 2017 when authorities discovered that the site was being looted by illegal diggers. These recent efforts, alongside the completion of a 105-million-euro EU-funded project, signify a renewed commitment to preserving and studying Pompeii’s rich history. As Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano states, this newfound knowledge about the material conditions and social dynamics of the era opens up new avenues for historical and archaeological research, thereby expanding our understanding of ancient civilizations.