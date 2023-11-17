Australia Indigenous Voice Referendum Faces Uncertain Future

An upcoming referendum in Australia to establish an Indigenous advisory body and recognize the rights of First Nations people in the constitution is facing uncertainty, according to recent polls. The proposal, known as the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, aims to enshrine in the constitution the right for Indigenous Australians, who have inhabited the continent for thousands of years, to be consulted on laws that impact their communities.

However, the latest survey published by the Sydney Morning Herald indicates a decline in national support for the referendum, with only 43 percent in favor, down from 46 percent in August. Queensland and Western Australia displayed the highest opposition to the referendum, with 61 percent indicating they would reject the proposal. Even in New South Wales and Victoria, Australia’s most populous states, support is dwindling. Only Tasmania remains the sole state with a majority in favor of the Indigenous Voice.

The decrease in support has been consistent over the past five months, posing significant challenges for Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who spearheaded the initiative. The government has struggled to convey the merits of the Indigenous Voice amid widespread confusion and even divergent views among Indigenous communities themselves. The complexities surrounding the referendum have made it difficult to gain public support.

Indigenous Australians, making up only about three percent of the population, continue to face glaring inequalities, such as lower life expectancy and widespread poverty in certain regions. Additionally, Indigenous individuals are disproportionately represented in the criminal justice system.

The referendum is scheduled for October 14 and voting is mandatory. While Minister Andrew Giles of Immigration, Citizenship, and Multicultural Affairs expressed optimism and emphasized the critical opportunities the Indigenous Voice presents, opinion polls may not completely reflect the sentiments on the ground.

The Voice, championed by advocacy group Yes23, claims to have the support of “more than 80 percent” of Indigenous Australians. The idea of the Voice originated directly from Indigenous communities and not from politicians, according to the group. However, the campaign has faced challenges from disinformation campaigns, particularly from the political right, and an unfortunate rise in racist discourse on social media platforms.

The referendum’s success hinges on obtaining a national majority vote as well as majorities in at least four of the six states. Given Australia’s history of approving constitutional changes, with only eight out of 44 proposals succeeding since independence in 1901, the future of the Indigenous Voice referendum remains uncertain.

