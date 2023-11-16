Polls Open in Argentina Election with Potential for Right-Wing Populist President

Argentines headed to the ballot boxes today for a historic election that could lead to a political shift in the country. Javier Milei, a self-proclaimed anarcho-capitalist and right-wing populist, has emerged as a strong contender for the presidency after gaining significant support in the August primaries. With his promises to overhaul the state and implement drastic changes, Milei has captured the attention of frustrated voters.

Milei’s proposed reforms include slashing public spending, reducing government ministries, abolishing the central bank, and introducing the U.S. dollar as the local currency. These ideas have resonated with many Argentines who are grappling with a stagnant economy, annual inflation of 140%, and a rapidly depreciating currency. The economist turned lawmaker has also positioned himself as a crusader against socialism both within the country and abroad, aiming to reshape Argentine culture.

Experts have expressed concerns about the potential consequences of Milei’s presidency. Benjamin Gedan, director of the Latin America program at the Wilson Center, warned of a polarized society, a divided congress, an inexperienced leader, and an economy on the brink of collapse. However, the election outcome remains uncertain, and only time will tell the full extent of the changes that lie ahead.

As polls opened this morning, Argentines used paper ballots for voting, making the outcome unpredictable. Preliminary results are expected to be announced approximately four hours after polls close, providing some insight into the nation’s direction. Pre-election polls suggest that Milei has a narrow lead, possibly leading to a runoff in November. To secure an outright victory, a candidate must receive either 45% of the vote or 40% with a 10-point difference from the runner-up.

Regardless of the final results, Milei has already made a significant impact by challenging the political status quo dominated by center-left and center-right coalitions over the past two decades. Patricia Bullrich, a former Security Minister, and Sergio Massa, the current Economy Minister, have both presented themselves as alternative options in their respective coalitions. Bullrich emphasizes her team’s connections and legislative experience, while Massa seeks to rally support despite facing criticism for the country’s soaring inflation rate.

The Argentine population, however, remains skeptical of promises made by the established politicians. Many citizens are preparing for potential economic turbulence by stockpiling goods and exchanging local currency for dollars. The recent devaluation of the peso by nearly 20% following the primaries has only heightened these concerns.

Overall, Argentina stands at a crucial crossroad, with voters looking for change and solutions to long-standing economic challenges. The election outcome will shape the nation’s future and its position in the global political landscape.

