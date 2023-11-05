Israeli Public Holds Government and Prime Minister Accountable for Hamas Infiltration and Massacre

A recent poll conducted by the Dialog Center reveals that an overwhelming majority of Jewish Israelis, four out of five, believe that the government and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are responsible for the mass infiltration of Hamas terrorists into Israel and the subsequent massacre that unfolded. While this sentiment is shared by 86% of the respondents, even 79% of coalition supporters express their disappointment in the country’s leadership.

Furthermore, an astonishing 92% of those polled indicate that the ongoing war with Gaza has caused them significant anxiety. It is clear that the Israeli public is deeply affected by the current situation and has lost faith in the government’s ability to ensure security preparedness.

The survey highlighted that 94% of respondents believe the government should bear some responsibility for the lack of security preparedness that led to the assault. The majority, over 75%, even stated that the government holds the highest level of responsibility for the current state of affairs. This widespread sentiment further underscores the Israeli public’s dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the situation.

Additionally, the majority of respondents express a lack of trust in the government’s leadership in the war against Gaza. However, it is worth noting that the poll was conducted before former defense minister Benny Gantz joined an emergency unity government, which may have had an impact on public opinion.

The survey also looked into the attitudes towards Netanyahu’s future in politics. A slim majority of 56% believe that Netanyahu should resign once Operation Swords of Iron concludes. This sentiment is echoed by 28% of coalition voters, highlighting the discontentment even within his own base. Furthermore, 52% of respondents expect Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to resign as well.

These findings illustrate a significant shift in public sentiment, indicating a strong desire for change in leadership and a need for greater accountability. The Israeli public is calling for a fresh perspective and renewed confidence in the government’s ability to safeguard the nation’s security.