New Title: Court Ruling Upheld: Israeli Government Must Comply, Survey Reveals

Over half of Israeli citizens believe that if the High Court of Justice upholds the decision to strike down the overhaul law, the government should adhere to the ruling, according to a recent poll. This survey, conducted by Channel 12 news, found that 51% of respondents support the government’s compliance, while 20% believe the government should ignore the court’s decision, and 29% remain unsure of the appropriate course of action.

Supreme Court President Esther Hayut made an unprecedented move by announcing that all 15 High Court justices will oversee the hearing on the petitions against the legislation. This reinforces the significance and seriousness of the matter at hand.

The court is set to hear the eight petitions against the law on September 12. This amendment to Basic Law: The Judiciary restricts the court from reviewing government and ministerial decisions using the judicial standard of reasonableness.

Opponents of the law argue that the reasonableness standard is crucial in preventing arbitrary or capricious government actions and decisions made for inappropriate reasons, particularly regarding the removal of key law enforcement officials. On the other hand, the coalition claims that the court has abused the standard, granting justices excessive authority to intervene in government policy.

In response to the ongoing tensions surrounding the judicial shakeup, the Channel 12 poll also asked respondents about their considerations of leaving Israel. One-third of respondents stated that they are contemplating a move, while only 5% have already made up their minds to leave. Last week’s Channel 13 survey indicated that 28% of respondents were considering leaving the country.

While it is important to recognize that Israeli opinion polls can sometimes be unreliable, these surveys still hold influence over politicians and voters alike.

