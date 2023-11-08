President Biden Emphasizes Solidarity with Israel Amidst Political Challenges

President Biden made a dramatic entrance in his visit to the Middle East, showcasing his strong support for Israel by offering a warm embrace to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon his arrival at Ben Gurion International Airport. This gesture underscored the message that the United States stands firmly behind Israel.

While President Biden’s visit to Israel is mostly to address the pressing issues of Hamas’ attack, Israel’s response, and the Ukraine conflict, his intention to secure significant funding for these conflicts poses a challenge. He needs the approval of Congress, which is currently facing difficulties due to the lack of a speaker in the U.S. House.

This political impasse leaves the United States unable to respond effectively to various matters. President Biden finds himself in a politically risky position, as his unwavering support for Israel has not translated into a boost in his popularity. Despite Americans expressing their desire for a strong pro-Israeli stance, Biden is not reaping the expected benefits in the polls. Republicans are keeping a close eye, ready to seize any opportunities.

Moreover, as Israel’s campaign in Gaza escalates, with mounting civilian casualties, Biden faces increasing pressure from both global actors and factions within his own party to urge Israel to de-escalate the situation. The recent hospital explosion in Gaza has further exposed divisions within the left.

For President Biden, this delicate balancing act requires him to demonstrate unwavering support for Israel to maintain influence, all while projecting strength domestically amid scrutiny regarding his age and competency. Additionally, he must keep his loyal voter base satisfied, as their support remains crucial.

As President Biden prepares to address the American public in an upcoming Oval Office speech, he faces significant political challenges. However, his visit to Israel and the messages he conveys aim to strengthen the bond between the United States and Israel, emphasizing their shared values and interests amidst the complexities of the Middle East.