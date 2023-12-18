New Blockades at Ukraine-Poland Border as Truckers Demand Reversal of EU-Ukraine Agreement

Warsaw – The ongoing dispute at the Ukraine-Poland border is set to intensify as Polish truckers prepare to resume their blockades at the Dorohusk-Jagodzin crossing. This follows a court ruling overturning a previous order from local authorities for the protesters to disband. The blockades have already been in place at three other crossings since November.

The demand of Polish haulers is for the EU-Ukraine agreement, which aimed to liberalize rules on truck transportation and support Ukraine’s economy and its conflict against Russia, to be scrapped. They are calling for the reinstatement of the old permit system. Similar blockades are also being carried out by local hauliers at Ukrainian border crossings with Hungary and Slovakia.

The European Commission has struggled to resolve the issue, as both positions violate EU policy. The blockades have caused significant disruptions to trade flows and have adversely impacted the Ukrainian economy and its ability to continue its conflict with Russia.

The Dorohusk-Jagodzin crossing is the most important border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, with a substantial portion of freight traffic passing through it. The blockades have caused an 80-kilometer-long line of trucks waiting to cross into Ukraine.

The local Polish court has granted permission for the protest to continue until March 8, and there are indications that strikes at the other crossings may also be extended. Meanwhile, Polish truckers accuse Ukrainian hauliers of engaging in unfair pricing practices that undercut their businesses. They also allege that Ukrainians are involved in unauthorized transport activities within Poland and between Poland and other countries, in violation of the EU transport deal.

Efforts to resolve the standoff between Prime Minister Donald Tusk’s new government and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy have so far been unsuccessful. Talks between Polish and Ukrainian ministers are scheduled for Wednesday in an attempt to find a solution to the crisis.

Reopening the border will require a significant effort by the Tusk government, as the blockades have garnered support from Polish farmers. They argue that cheap Ukrainian agricultural goods are flooding the Polish market, and they seek greater measures to restrict the influx. The issue of agricultural imports has long been a concern for Polish farmers, and the new administration is cautious about alienating this powerful voting bloc.

In this ongoing dispute, it remains to be seen how the new government will navigate the demands of both the truckers and the farmers, while also considering the implications for EU-Ukraine relations.