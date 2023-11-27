Polish Truckers Stage Protracted Protest at Ukrainian Border Crossing

Polish truckers and farmers have initiated a sustained blockade at one of Ukraine’s busiest border crossings, causing long queues and disruptions in trade. This protest, which commenced on November 6th, has now expanded to include the Medyka crossing and three other border checkpoints. The truckers are primarily expressing their frustration at the competitive edge enjoyed by Ukrainian companies, who offer their services at lower prices within the European Union (EU) market. This has led to a decline in business for Polish truckers, who primarily operate between the EU and Ukraine.

The blockade has resulted in over a thousand lorries being stranded for days in lengthy queues that span several miles. Tomasz Borkowski, the leader of the Committee to Protect Transporters and Transport Employers, a Polish union, expressed the desire to resolve the protest quickly due to the burden it places on all parties involved. However, he emphasized that they will continue to stand firm until their demands are met.

The truckers’ primary demand is the reintroduction of a permit system for Ukrainian and EU truckers entering each other’s territories. Initially implemented after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, this system was subsequently lifted. The truckers argue that its reintroduction is necessary to maintain fair competition. Additionally, they advocate for the exclusion of empty EU trucks from Ukraine’s electronic queuing system, as well as measures to prevent Belarusian and Russian hauliers from establishing companies in Poland to circumvent sanctions.

Current data from the Polish border guard indicates that the waiting time for trucks at the Medyka crossing is approximately 91 hours, underscoring the severe impact of the protest on trade between Poland and Ukraine. Ukraine has also expressed concern that the blockade is detrimental to its economy, particularly as it hampers exports and disrupts the supply of essential goods like motor vehicle gas (LPG). The protesters deny accusations of blocking humanitarian aid.

Poland’s Infrastructure Minister, Andrzej Adamczyk, has reached out to Ukraine with a request to exempt EU drivers with empty trucks from the electronic queuing system at two crossings. He has also called for the establishment of a joint committee, led by the European Commissioner for Transport, Adina Valean, to assess the consequences of removing permit requirements in the EU transport market.

Despite these efforts, the truckers assert that both the outgoing Polish government and the anticipated pro-European Union coalition have displayed a lack of interest in addressing their concerns. The Confederation party, a far-right group critical of Poland’s involvement with Ukraine, has emerged as the primary supporter of the protests. Conversely, the mainstream opposition has directed blame towards the outgoing nationalist Law and Justice government.

In Medyka, the truckers are joined by farmers who are advocating for continued government support amidst falling grain prices. The protest allows for two trucks per hour to pass through the crossing, with exceptions made for humanitarian aid and supplies for war efforts.

As Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has severely hindered export routes, Ukrainian businesses heavily rely on roads and railways to redirect their imports and exports. The ongoing blockade at the border exacerbates this challenge.

(Source: [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com/))