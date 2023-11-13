Polish Truckers Protest Unfair Competition from Ukrainian Businesses at Border Crossings

Several trucking companies in Poland have taken a stand by blocking three major border crossings with Ukraine. The protest is fueled by the belief that their businesses are facing unfair competition from Ukrainian companies. The truckers argue that the liberalization of European Union rules has led to a decrease in their revenues.

The border checkpoint in Dorohusk witnessed a long line of trucks as cargo traffic came to a halt due to the protest. Speaking about their concerns, co-organizer of the protest, Rafal Mekler, stated that they are demanding fair competition rules to be restored.

The issue arose after the EU waived permits for Ukrainian transport companies to enter the bloc following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This opened the floodgates for Ukrainian competitors to enter the market, causing a decline in profits for Polish businesses.

Marek Oklinski, an owner of a transport company, further emphasized the problem by stating that Ukrainian companies have significantly lower costs when it comes to truck servicing, hiring drivers, opening businesses, and paying social insurance. These lower costs enable them to severely undercut prices and capture the cargo that Polish companies used to transport.

To express their frustrations, the protesters also blocked crossings in Hrebenne and Korczowa. However, they made exceptions to allow passenger traffic and transportation related to humanitarian or military aid to pass through during the blockades.

Responding to the protesting companies’ demands, Poland’s infrastructure ministry stated that reinstating the system of permits for Ukrainian carriers is not possible due to EU rules. The ministry highlighted that the agreement was reached by the EU, and until the deal expires, Poland cannot reintroduce the permits system.

