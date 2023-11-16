Poland’s Referendum Sparks Debate on Immigration Policies

Poland’s ruling party, Law and Justice, is stirring up controversy with its plans for a referendum on accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa.” The party sees this as an opportunity to leverage migration as a campaign issue ahead of the upcoming parliamentary election in October.

The government’s stance on immigration is influenced by concerns about preserving Poland’s cultural identity and national security. While the country currently hosts over a million Ukrainian refugees, who are predominantly white and Christian, officials have expressed reservations about opening the doors to immigrants from different cultural backgrounds.

The proposed referendum question aims to highlight the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European Union (EU) bureaucracy. The government seeks to gauge public support for admitting illegal immigrants through this mechanism. Videos accompanying the referendum announcement depict scenes of street violence and criminal behavior, suggesting the potential consequences of accepting migrants.

Critics argue that the referendum question is misleading. They point out that participation in the EU mechanism is not mandatory and alternative forms of shared responsibility can be explored. Additionally, Poland may be eligible for support or exemptions due to its significant influx of Ukrainian refugees.

The referendum announcement coincides with two other questions introduced by the ruling party. These questions focus on privatizing state-owned enterprises and raising the retirement age, intended to portray the opposition party, Civic Platform, as a threat to Polish interests. Civic Platform, a pro-business and pro-EU party that had governed in the past, made decisions regarding retirement age adjustments and signaled a willingness to accept a limited number of refugees during its time in power.

The referendum video specifically targets Civic Platform leader Donald Tusk, branding him as a threat to Poland’s security. This rhetoric echoes a longstanding conflict between Law and Justice and the EU, with the latter accusing the Polish government of undermining democratic norms.

Poland’s engagement with the immigration issue is relatively recent. Previously, it had not been a primary entry or destination country for migrants and refugees. However, in the past two years, the country has faced an influx of migrants crossing from Belarus, which some believe is an attempt by Russia to create unrest in European nations like Poland.

To address this new challenge, Poland has constructed a border wall and increased its military presence to manage potential instability. While the debate on immigration policies intensifies, the referendum promises to shape the upcoming election and influence Poland’s position within the EU.

