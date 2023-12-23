The Clash Between Polish President and Government Sparks Budget Veto

Polish President Andrzej Duda has taken a bold stance by announcing his intention to veto the government’s amended 2024 spending bill and propose his own alternative. The move directly challenges the authority of newly appointed Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Duda’s decision to veto the spending bill stems from concerns over the funding of public media, which he believes violates the constitution. In a statement on a popular social media platform, he expressed his belief that blocking the bill is the appropriate response to this flagrant violation.

The tension between the president and the government escalated when the new administration sought to take control of publicly owned television, radio, and news agency. This move was seen as an attempt to diminish the influence of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which lost power in the recent parliamentary election but still garners Duda’s loyalty.

In response to these developments, Duda announced that he will present his own budget proposal after Christmas, with a focus on increasing salaries for teachers and addressing other expenses outlined in the budget-related act. This move by the president has been met with criticism, with Jan Grabiec, the head of the prime minister’s chancellery, dismissing it as “absurd” and claiming that budgetary matters are outside the president’s realm of influence.

Duda’s decision to veto the spending bill and propose an alternative has attracted attention due to the ongoing power struggle between the government and the president. The new administration, led by Tusk, has been working to diminish the influence of the PiS party and sever their ties to sources of political power and funding.

In recent days, parliament has established special commissions to investigate past wrongdoing, such as questionable contracts related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the unauthorized 2020 election conducted by postal ballot. Additionally, Tusk has appointed new heads for intelligence and security agencies, which were previously accused of supporting PiS and engaging in surveillance of the party’s opponents.

This clash between the government and the president showcases the growing divide within Polish politics. Tusk’s government came into power in December, marking the end of PiS’s eight-year rule. During this period, Poland faced conflicts with the European Union on matters of rule of law and press freedom.

As the battle for political dominance continues, it is clear that both sides are determined to assert their authority. With the president’s veto power, Duda has positioned himself as a formidable opponent to the new administration’s agenda. The ramifications of this clash between the president and the government are yet to be seen, but it is evident that tensions are high and the political landscape in Poland is undergoing a significant shift.

