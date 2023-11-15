Poland’s President to Announce New Prime Minister: Uncertain Future for Ruling Party

In a highly anticipated move, Poland’s President Andrzej Duda will reveal the name of the country’s next prime minister on Monday evening, marking the end of several weeks of political uncertainty. Following the ruling Party Law and Justice’s (PiS) loss of their parliamentary majority in the October 15 election, President Duda will now appoint a new leader to form a government.

Previously, President Duda had stated that he would give the opportunity to form a government to the largest single party. However, with PiS being unlikely to find a coalition partner, it seems that an alliance of pro-European Union opposition parties is primed to take the reins of power. Winning a combined 248 seats, this coalition appears prepared to establish a new cabinet led by former Polish prime minister and ex-head of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

“After consultations and careful consideration, President Andrzej Duda has made a definitive decision regarding the appointment of the new government,” announced Marcin Mastalerek, head of Duda’s chancellery. The President’s decision will be broadcasted on national television today.

The pro-EU party coalition has been urging President Duda not to delay the appointment, as they are ready and willing to take on the responsibility of governing the country. “We are waiting calmly,” stated KO lawmaker Marcin Kierwinski. “I hope this decision will be based on the mathematical principle that 248 is more than 194.”

President Duda, after consulting with the winning parties in parliament, identified two serious candidates for the role of prime minister: outgoing prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki of PiS and Donald Tusk. Despite other parties in parliament ruling out a coalition with PiS, Morawiecki has expressed his intent to attempt to form a government. “The chance that we will create a parliamentary majority is very low, but that does not mean it is zero,” commented Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski.

Should Morawiecki be tasked with forming a government but fail to secure a vote of confidence in parliament, another prime minister would be appointed by the chamber.

As Poland eagerly awaits the announcement, all eyes are on President Duda as he sets the stage for the country’s future leadership. The outcome of this decision has significant implications for Poland’s political landscape and its relationships both within the European Union and on the global stage.

FAQ

1. Who lost the parliamentary majority in the October 15 election?

The ruling nationalists, Party Law and Justice (PiS), lost their parliamentary majority in the October 15 election.

2. Who are the likely candidates for the role of prime minister?

The outgoing prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki of PiS, and Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and ex-head of the European Council, are seen as the most viable candidates for the role of prime minister.

3. How many seats did the pro-European Union opposition parties win?

The pro-European Union opposition parties won a combined total of 248 seats in the parliamentary election.

Sources:

– Reuters