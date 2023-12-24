Polish President Exercises Veto Power over Spending Bill, Shaking New Government

In a surprising turn of events, the President of Poland, Andrzej Duda, has announced his decision to veto a significant spending bill that includes funding for public media and raises for teachers. This move represents a major blow to the newly formed government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who had been angling to restore democratic norms and ensure the independence of public media.

With the veto, President Duda intends to propose his own bill, signaling a divergence from the priorities of the current government. The bill in question allocates 3 billion zlotys ($762 million) for public media, an institution that has been marred by accusations of political bias in the past.

Public media in Poland, which is funded by taxpayers, is legally required to be impartial and free from political influence. However, the previous ruling party, Law and Justice, had utilized these media outlets as tools for propaganda, disseminating disinformation and promoting xenophobic and homophobic narratives.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk, upon assuming power, vowed to rectify this situation and reform public media to ensure its neutrality and independence. However, the recent actions of his government have sparked debate among the Polish populace, with some questioning whether their approach is setting a negative precedent.

The replacement of heads in state media and the temporary suspension of TVP Info, a 24-hour news network, have raised concerns about the government’s control over public media. The Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights in Warsaw has expressed doubts about the decision-making process behind these changes. The foundation highlights that reforms in public media should be conducted in accordance with legal principles to protect the integrity of the institutions.

Despite some opposition, there are supporters who argue that the government’s intervention was necessary to counteract propaganda and to establish objective media outlets that are free from political bias.

President Duda, who shares political alignment with Law and Justice, has vehemently criticized the government’s actions in taking over public media. He has emphasized his commitment to upholding the law and has exercised his right to veto the spending bill. With another year and a half left in office, Duda’s veto underscores the challenges that Prime Minister Tusk may encounter in pursuing his agenda.

The ensuing exchange between President Duda and Prime Minister Tusk on social media further exemplifies the tension between the two leaders. Duda accuses the government of violating the constitution and the principles of a democratic state of law, while Tusk expresses disappointment and vows to find a solution.

The implications of Duda’s veto remain uncertain. The ruling coalition commanded by Tusk holds a majority in the parliament but lacks the three-fifths majority required to override presidential vetoes. The future of the spending bill and its provisions for public media and teacher raises now hang in the balance, casting a shadow of uncertainty over the endeavors of the new government.

