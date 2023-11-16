Polish President Allows Mateusz Morawiecki to Form New Government

Polish President Andrzej Duda has granted incumbent Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki the opportunity to establish a new government after the recent elections. The Law and Justice (PiS) party, headed by Morawiecki, won 194 seats in Parliament but needs to find additional allies to secure a majority of 231.

In a departure from the previous norm, where the largest party was automatically given the chance to form a government, President Duda chose to maintain “the good parliamentary tradition” by offering the opportunity to Morawiecki’s PiS party. However, with other parties in Parliament unwilling to support PiS, the opposition argued that former Prime Minister Donald Tusk should be given the chance to build a coalition if Morawiecki fails to secure enough allies. Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO) and its two allies already hold a comfortable majority of seats.

The decision immediately drew criticism from opposition figures, with Adam Szlapka, a KO member of parliament, regarding it as “a waste of time”. President Duda’s choice also signifies his intention to potentially obstruct a government led by Tusk, given his veto powers and term in office until 2025.

Since coming to power in 2015, PiS has regularly clashed with the European Union over issues such as the rule of law and abortion rights. The EU has even blocked €36bn (£30bn) of funds earmarked for Poland due to concerns over the government’s approach to the rule of law.

It should be noted that the PiS party has faced recent controversy, including the Constitutional Tribunal’s decision to ban almost all cases of abortion, which Prime Minister Morawiecki referred to as “a mistake.” Parliament has a 14-day window from its inauguration to conduct a confidence vote in the newly formed government. As the probability of Morawiecki securing a vote of confidence seems low at present, it is likely that Parliament itself will have to designate a new prime minister.

Frequently Asked Questions

1) What is the role of the Polish President in forming a government?

The Polish President has the authority to grant the first opportunity to form a new government following elections to the leader of the party with the most seats in Parliament.

2) How many seats did the Law and Justice (PiS) party win in the recent elections?

The PiS party won 194 seats in Parliament, falling short of a majority.

3) Why did the opposition argue for Donald Tusk to be given the opportunity to form a coalition government?

The opposition parties, led by Donald Tusk, won a combined total of 248 seats, indicating a comfortable majority. As the ruling party struggles to secure allies, the opposition sees Tusk as a potential candidate capable of assembling a majority.

4) Why has the European Union blocked funds earmarked for Poland?

The EU has withheld €36bn (£30bn) of funds designated for Poland due to concerns regarding the PiS government’s approach to the rule of law.

5) What happens if Mateusz Morawiecki fails to win a vote of confidence for his new government?

In such a scenario, Parliament would be responsible for choosing a new prime minister to lead the government.