Western Support for Ukraine Crucial in Ensuring Peace, Says Polish President Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda emphasized the global importance of Western support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. In a recent interview at the United Nations headquarters in New York, Duda highlighted the need to prevent Russia from forcefully altering European borders. He asserted that this is crucial for guaranteeing future peace, not just for Ukraine but for the United States as well.

Duda, who shares a lengthy border with Ukraine, stressed that there can be no compromise when it comes to Russia’s actions. This viewpoint aligns with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s stance. Both leaders addressed the United Nations General Debate, underlining the urgency of the situation.

According to Duda, the only way to stop Russia is through its defeat and the expulsion of its military from the occupied territories. He expressed gratitude for the support provided by the United States and the West in helping Ukraine regain control over its internationally recognized borders. Only then, he stated, can we truly claim victory over Russian imperialism.

Poland has been a steadfast ally of Ukraine since the Russian invasion, welcoming over a million Ukrainian refugees and urging NATO partners to provide military assistance to Kyiv. In fact, Poland was the first NATO country to send fighter jets to Ukraine, even before the United States.

Addressing concerns about corruption within Zelensky’s administration, Duda acknowledged that it has long been a problem in Ukraine. However, he expressed confidence that Zelensky is committed to tackling corruption and emphasized the importance of Western support in Ukraine’s military efforts.

While the United States has poured billions into Ukraine’s defense and is scheduled to deliver tanks in the near future, there is increasing scrutiny of the funds being allocated. Some Republicans are questioning the effectiveness and wisdom of such expenditures. Nonetheless, Western support remains crucial for Ukraine’s security and the preservation of peace in the region.

