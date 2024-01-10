Polish Government Officials Arrested in Political Showdown at Presidential Palace

In a stunning display of political theater, Polish police have apprehended the former interior minister and deputy interior minister inside the presidential palace in Warsaw. The arrests come after the two officials were sentenced to two years’ imprisonment for abuse of power during their time leading an anti-corruption office in 2007.

This dramatic event sheds light on the ongoing political turmoil between the Law and Justice (PiS) party and the new pro-European Union coalition. The detained MPs, who were elected PiS members in October, have refused to acknowledge the court’s decision, citing a pardon they received for the crime in 2015 from President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally.

The arrests have sparked controversy, with the two officials and President Duda asserting that they remain legally elected MPs due to the pardon. However, the court issued a warrant for their detainment, leading to their arrest inside the presidential palace. The situation escalated further when Prime Minister Donald Tusk accused President Duda of aiding the officials in evading justice.

Protests have erupted in support of the detained MPs, with hundreds of PiS supporters demonstrating outside the palace. The tense standoff has prompted Mariusz Kaminski, one of the arrested officials, to declare a hunger strike as a form of political protest.

The legalities surrounding the situation are complex. The Polish Supreme Court ruled that President Duda’s 2015 pardon was invalid as it was issued while the officials were appealing their conviction. However, Mr. Duda disputes this decision and maintains that the pardon remains valid. The new coalition government, led by Prime Minister Tusk, has pledged to undo PiS’s changes to the judiciary, public media, and civil service that have been criticized by international bodies for undermining the rule of law.

