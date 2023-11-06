Polish Prime Minister Proposes Referendum on Irregular Migration

Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has put forward a proposal to hold a national referendum on irregular migration. The referendum would seek the opinions of Polish citizens regarding the acceptance of irregular migrants as part of a European Union relocation plan. While the prime minister’s intention to initiate such a vote demonstrates his commitment to including the public in key decision-making processes, it also highlights the country’s divided stance on the issue.

In a video released on social media, Morawiecki presented scenes of burning cars and street violence in Western Europe, possibly to emphasize the potential consequences of accepting irregular migrants. The proposed question to be included in the referendum would inquire if citizens support admitting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy.”

It’s important to note that Poland, in the past, was not a primary point of entry or a destination country for refugees during the European refugee crisis. However, in recent years, the situation changed as people began attempting to enter Europe through Poland from Belarus. Responding to this influx, Poland swiftly constructed a significant barrier along its border with Belarus to prevent unauthorized entry.

While Poland has been accepting Ukrainian refugees since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ruling Law and Justice party holds reservations about opening its doors to migrants from different cultures, even if they are from Ukraine. This highlights the party’s concerns about preserving the nation’s cultural identity and ensuring security.

The video released by Morawiecki’s party appears to target Donald Tusk, a former president of the European Council and leader of the Civic Platform. Morawiecki accuses Tusk of being a threat to Poland’s security and urges voters to prevent the demolition of security in the country by Brussels elites.

In addition to the migration question, the Law and Justice party has proposed two other questions for the referendum. One focuses on privatizing state-owned enterprises, while the other asks for public opinion on raising the retirement age, which the party had previously lowered.

Overall, the proposed referendum reflects Poland’s ongoing internal debate on issues related to migration, cultural identity, and national security. It remains to be seen how the Polish public will respond and what impact the outcome of the referendum will have on the country’s stance toward irregular migration.