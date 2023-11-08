Poland’s Parliamentary Elections Show Potential for Coalition Government

Poland held parliamentary elections on Sunday, with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party in the lead but falling short of a majority, according to an exit poll. The Ipsos exit poll revealed that PiS secured 36.8% of the vote, which translates into 200 out of the 460 parliamentary seats. While the party is ahead, it is likely that they will need to seek coalition partners in order to form a government.

The main opposition group, the liberal Civic Coalition (KO), was projected to win 31.6% of the vote, securing 163 seats in parliament. This positions KO as a potential partner for coalition building. The centre-right Third Way coalition and the New Left, who could potentially join forces with KO, were seen winning 13% and 8.6% of the vote, respectively.

The election results indicate the possibility of a more balanced political landscape in Poland, where no single party holds an outright majority. This could pave the way for power-sharing arrangements and alliances to be formed in order to govern effectively.

Critics of the PiS party point to their record of increasing political influence over the courts and utilizing state media as propaganda outlets. These issues have strained Poland’s relations with the European Union, resulting in the freezing of 110 billion euros of EU funds earmarked for the country due to concerns over the rule of law.

The KO leader, Donald Tusk, a former European Council president, has pledged to mend Warsaw’s relationship with Brussels and address these concerns. If a governing coalition were to materialize, it could signify a shift towards more inclusive policies and a renewed commitment to upholding democratic values.

As official results are expected to be announced later on Sunday, Poland awaits the outcome that will shape its political landscape and determine the course of future governance.