Poland’s Parliament Convenes Following Election, Signaling a New Era

Poland’s parliament convened on Monday for the first time since the recent election, which saw a coalition of pro-European Union parties emerging victorious. This marks a significant shift in the Polish political landscape and promises a fresh start for the country.

Outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has been formally nominated by President Andrzej Duda to form a new government. However, the chances of him succeeding are slim, as his nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS) lost its majority in the election and other parties have explicitly ruled out collaborating with PiS.

Morawiecki now has a 14-day period to present his government program to parliament and secure a vote of confidence. To win this vote, he needs an absolute majority in the lower house, known as the Sejm. This means that the number of supporters must surpass the number of opponents and abstainers.

The formation of the new parliament signifies the end of a turbulent eight-year period characterized by clashes with the European Union and hasty lawmaking processes. It presents an opportunity for Polish politics to mend and restore democracy, as stated by Donald Tusk, a prominent figure in the Civic Coalition (KO) grouping, who could potentially become the next prime minister.

In a further indication of the challenges Morawiecki faces in forming a government, the parliamentary speaker position was awarded to Szymon Holownia, a representative of the centre-right Poland 2050 party, receiving support from all other parties except PiS. Holownia, in his new role, expressed his commitment to dismantling barriers that were erected by PiS to keep protesters away from the Sejm.

PiS is still clinging to hope that Morawiecki can gather a majority, though they acknowledge the difficulty of the task at hand. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski criticized Tusk, accusing him of undermining Polish sovereignty and the existence of the Polish state, without providing any substantiating details.

If Morawiecki fails to secure the confidence of parliament, it would lead to a period of cohabitation between President Duda, who is aligned with PiS, and a government led by Tusk. Duda has made it clear that he will not hesitate to exercise his veto power, stating that it should not serve as an excuse for failing to fulfill election promises.

The first parliamentary session also shed light on potential challenges for the coalition, as the New Left announced its intention to introduce bills regarding the legalization of abortion. Some members of the coalition expressed disappointment over the lack of a clear declaration in the opposition agreement guaranteeing access to abortion during the first 12 weeks of pregnancy. However, centre-right lawmakers have firmly rejected including such a commitment.

In conclusion, the convening of Poland’s parliament following the recent election ushers in a new era for the country, bringing change and fresh perspectives to the forefront. The challenges faced in forming a government and maintaining unity within the coalition will undoubtedly shape the course of Polish politics in the coming years.

