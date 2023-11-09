Poland’s Government Urged to Address Visa Scandal Amid Election Campaign

Poland’s ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party finds its re-election campaign centered around the issue of migration jeopardized as an escalating cash for visas scandal unfolds. The speaker of the upper house of parliament, Tomasz Grodzki, has called on the government for transparency regarding its knowledge of the scandal that has put the country’s reputation at stake.

Accusations that migrants received visas through intermediaries without proper checks have tarnished Poland’s image as a responsible member of the democratic community. Grodzki emphasizes the importance of explaining the case in detail to restore the country’s security and credibility.

While privately owned media outlets have been dominated by news of the scandal, state TV, often criticized for promoting government propaganda, has shifted its focus to other issues. One such topic is the recent surge in migrant arrivals on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

As the speaker of the upper house, Grodzki possesses the legal authority to address the nation on public television, which he utilized to deliver a televised message emphasizing the urgency of disseminating the truth to the public.

The dismissal of the head of Poland’s legal service and the cancellation of all visa application outsourcing contracts by the foreign ministry further indicate the seriousness of the situation. The move comes in response to recent charges related to irregularities in granting work visas. Additionally, anti-corruption officers have conducted searches and the Deputy Foreign Minister has been dismissed.

Despite the ruling party’s claim that the opposition is exaggerating the extent of the issue, Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Wasik has admitted some political responsibility related to the visa scandal. The acknowledgement suggests a possibly deeper connection that extends beyond party lines.

As investigations unfold, the foreign ministry has announced a comprehensive audit of all Polish consulates abroad. The legal department head, Jakub Osajda, is set to be fired as part of the ongoing probe into visa irregularities. These measures reflect the government’s determination to address the issue and hold those responsible accountable.

While opinion polls indicate PiS is currently leading, their bid for an unprecedented third term in office remains uncertain due to potential challenges in securing a majority. The outcome of the upcoming parliamentary elections will heavily depend on how the party navigates this scandal and addresses voter concerns regarding migration and transparency.

In conclusion, as Poland’s election campaign unfolds, the visa scandal becomes a crucial issue that has the potential to sway public opinion. The government’s handling of the situation will play a pivotal role in determining the outcome of the upcoming parliamentary elections.