The Polish Government Seeks Public Opinion on EU Immigration Policy

Poland’s ruling party, Law and Justice, plans to hold a referendum alongside the upcoming parliamentary election in October. The referendum aims to gauge public support for accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” under the European Union’s relocation plan. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced the referendum question in a video posted on social media. The move signifies the party’s intention to use migration as a campaign tactic to secure their position in power.

The proposed question for the referendum is, “Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?” By posing this question, the Polish government hopes to address the ongoing conflicts with the European Union regarding Poland’s alleged erosion of democratic values.

In June, European Union interior ministers approved a plan to distribute the responsibility of handling unauthorized migrants entering Europe. This decision aimed to resolve the long-standing political crisis surrounding this issue. The plan requires countries where most migrants arrive to process and lodge them, with other members providing financial or hosting support.

The collapse of Europe’s asylum system around eight years ago, due to the influx of over a million people mainly from Syria, triggered a significant political crisis within the European Union. Since then, member nations have continuously debated the assignment of responsibility for unauthorized arrivals and the obligation of other countries to assist in managing the situation.

The political party Law and Justice have faced ongoing disagreements with the European Union, particularly regarding changes to the judiciary and media that the bloc perceives as democratic erosion. Brussels has initiated legal action against Poland due to a new law establishing a special committee to investigate “Russian influence.” Critics argue that the law is an attempt to delegitimize opposition politicians and impede their rise to power, notably targeting figures like Donald Tusk.

