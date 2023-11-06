Poland’s Immigration Referendum Sparks Controversy and Divisions

Poland’s ruling party, Law and Justice, has ignited a controversial debate by proposing a referendum on whether to accept “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of the European Union’s relocation plan. The referendum question, announced by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, aims to leverage the hot-button issue of immigration during the upcoming parliamentary elections in October. This tactic follows Law and Justice’s successful utilization of the same strategy to capture power in 2015.

While Poland currently hosts more than a million Ukrainian refugees, predominantly white and Christian, its government has consistently exhibited a deep-seated concern over accepting migrants from different cultures, particularly Muslims. Officials emphasize the perceived threats to Poland’s cultural identity and national security, fueling a discriminatory narrative that sets the stage for the proposed referendum.

The video promoting the referendum question takes an incendiary approach by featuring scenes of street violence, including burning cars and a black man brandishing a knife. Law and Justice leader, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, appeals to resentment and fear, questioning whether Polish citizens desire to witness similar acts of violence within their own borders, effectively playing on nationalistic sentiments.

In addition to the immigration issue, the ruling party has formulated two more referendum questions to sway public opinion. One revolves around privatizing state-owned enterprises, framing the opposition party, Civic Platform, as a threat to national interests. The other tackles raising the retirement age, exploiting the previous government’s decision to implement such a policy during their tenure. Law and Justice positions itself as the protector of Polish citizens against potential threats, both internal and external.

While the EU’s asylum system has struggled with the mass influx of migrants since 2013, Poland initially stood as neither an entry nor a destination country. However, in recent years, the nation has become a frontline state due to the influx of migrants crossing from Belarus, a situation that European authorities suspect is orchestrated by Russia to create instability. In response, Poland constructed a barrier on its border and heightened military presence to combat potential migration surges.

Law and Justice’s animosity towards the EU extends beyond immigration disputes. The party has faced criticism and conflicts with the bloc over allegations of undermining democratic norms, leading to ongoing tensions.

As Poland stands poised to confront these divisive issues during the upcoming elections, the referendum sparks heated debates about national identity, security, and the country’s place within the European Union. The outcome will crucially determine Poland’s trajectory and future course in handling immigration and its relationship with the EU.