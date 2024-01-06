Polish Farmers and Truck Drivers Reach Agreement with Government to End Border Blockade

WARSAW, Poland – Polish farmers and truck drivers have decided to suspend their protest at the Ukrainian border after successfully reaching an agreement with the government. The blockade, which started in November, was a response to the farmers’ and truckers’ concerns about imports from Ukraine negatively impacting their livelihoods.

The farmers complained that the influx of Ukrainian food products led to a decrease in prices, resulting in financial losses. On the other hand, truck drivers felt that they were facing unfair competition from their Ukrainian counterparts. This situation posed a significant challenge to the new Polish government, led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, as they aimed to support Ukraine while also addressing the grievances of their own citizens.

The protests caused disruptions in the flow of aid going into Ukraine and led to long queues of trucks at various border crossings. Although the farmers have agreed to suspend their blockade, the truck drivers are still continuing their protest, causing significant delays.

Agriculture Minister Czeslaw Siekierski played a crucial role in negotiating the agreement. The deal was signed with a farmers group called Deceived Village and Teresa Kubas-Hul, a prominent leader from the Podkarpackie region, which shares a border with Ukraine. As part of the agreement, the government agreed to meet the farmers’ demands, including a subsidy of 1 billion Polish zlotys ($250 million) for corn production, a reduction in agricultural taxes, and access to preferential liquidity loans.

It is important to note that the implementation of these demands will be subject to the completion of the legislative process and obtaining necessary approvals from the European Union. Until then, the farmers have agreed to suspend their protest at the Medyka border crossing.

This resolution brings temporary relief to the farmers, who can now expect some support from the government to mitigate the challenges they face due to the import of Ukrainian food products. The government’s commitment to addressing the concerns of its citizens reflects a balanced approach in supporting Ukraine while prioritizing the well-being of its own farmers and truck drivers.

