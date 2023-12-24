Farmers’ Protest Ends, Truck Traffic Restored at Ukraine-Poland Border Crossing

After weeks of blockade, Polish farmers have finally ended their protest at the Medyka-Shehyni border crossing between Ukraine and Poland. The Ukrainian border service confirmed that the movement of lorries has been fully restored. The protest, which began on 6 November, aimed to urge the European Union to reinstate a permit system for Ukrainian companies operating in the bloc and European truckers entering Ukraine. The farmers also joined the protest, demanding government subsidies for corn and no tax increases.

The blockade caused significant disruptions, with around 3,900 trucks waiting on the Polish side to enter Ukraine. However, on Sunday, the Polish border guard announced that the protest had officially ended. Truck registration and crossing into Ukraine are now operating as usual.

This development comes after Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Oleksandr Kubrakov, expressed hope for an agreement with the new Polish government to resolve the truck blockades. The newly appointed Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, also signaled a quick end to the protest.

FAQs

1. What was the purpose of the farmers’ blockade at the Ukraine-Poland border crossing?

The farmers joined the protest initiated by truckers to demand government subsidies for corn and to oppose any tax increases.

2. How long did the blockade last?

The blockade lasted for several weeks, starting on 6 November.

3. How many trucks were affected by the blockade?

Approximately 3,900 trucks were waiting on the Polish side of the border to enter Ukraine.

4. What were the truckers’ demands?

The truckers demanded the reinstatement of a permit system for Ukrainian companies operating in the EU, as well as a similar requirement for European truckers entering Ukraine.