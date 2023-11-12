The Extraordinary Heroism of the Ulma Family during World War II

In a remarkable and groundbreaking development, the Vatican has officially beatified a Polish family for their incredible acts of bravery and compassion. The Ulma family, consisting of a married couple and their young children, were tragically executed by the Nazis during World War II for daring to shelter Jews from persecution and certain death.

During a solemn Mass held in the village of Markowa in southeastern Poland, Cardinal Marcello Semeraro, acting as the papal envoy, recited the official Latin formula of beatification, which had been signed by Pope Francis the previous month. In his sermon, Semeraro emphasized that the Ulmas’ selfless act of providing refuge and care for others cost them their lives, ultimately making them martyrs.

An evocative painting portraying Jozef and a pregnant Wiktoria Ulma with their children was unveiled near the altar, adding a poignant visual representation of their extraordinary sacrifice. Additionally, relics retrieved from the Ulma family’s grave were solemnly processed to the altar. This beatification marked a historic moment as the first time an entire family has been officially recognized in such a manner.

From the Vatican, Pope Francis addressed the public from St. Peter’s Square, acknowledging that the Ulmas represented a glimmer of hope amidst the darkness of war and should serve as a role model for everyone, urging them to engage in acts of compassion and service to those in need. The Pope’s heartfelt words were met with applause as both those gathered in Markowa and the crowd below him showed their appreciation for the heroic family.

Last year, Pope Francis had already declared the deeply devout Ulma family, including the unborn child that Wiktoria Ulma was carrying, as martyrs for their unwavering faith. Tragically, the Ulmas were brutally murdered, alongside the eight Jewish individuals they had taken in, after being betrayed to the German Nazi troops and local police on March 24, 1944.

Jozef Ulma, a devout farmer, Catholic activist, and amateur photographer, actively documented both family moments and daily life in his village. He resided with his 31-year-old wife, Wiktoria, and their six children.

The question of whether the unborn child should be beatified posed a challenge for the Catholic Church since the baby had not been baptized, a customary requirement for such recognition. However, the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Causes of Saints resolved this quandary by affirming that the child was indeed born during the horrific events and received the “baptism by blood” from its martyred mother.

The beatification ceremony in Markowa garnered high-profile attendees, including Polish President Andrzej Duda, leader of the ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, and Poland’s chief rabbi, Michael Schudrich. Thousands of pilgrims from all corners of Poland also flocked to the celebration, their presence serving as a testament to the enduring impact of the Ulma family’s heroism.

While Poland’s government seeks reparations from Germany for the vast damages caused during the war, Germany insists that the matter has already been resolved. Amidst this ongoing debate, the beatification of the Ulma family raises significant theological questions regarding the Catholic Church’s understanding of saints and martyrs. Moreover, the presence of the unborn child in this story brings unforeseen implications for the discourse surrounding the contentious issue of abortion.

For the Ulmas’ eventual canonization, the recognition of a miracle resulting from their intercession will be required, as is customary in the church’s sainthood process.

Undoubtedly, the Ulma family has become an enduring symbol of the immense courage displayed by countless Polish individuals who risked everything to save their Jewish compatriots. During World War II, the occupying Nazis severely punished anyone offering assistance to Jews with summary execution. In honor of these unsung heroes, a Museum of Poles Saving Jews During World War II was established in Markowa in 2016.

Poland holds the tragic distinction of being the first country invaded by Nazi Germany on September 1, 1939. Shockingly, approximately 6 million Polish citizens lost their lives during the war, with half of them being Jewish.

