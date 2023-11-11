Frequently Asked Questions About FT.com Trial

What is included in my trial?

During your trial period, you will have full digital access to FT.com with all the features included in both our Standard Digital and Premium Digital packages. The Standard Digital package provides access to a wide range of global news, analysis, and expert opinions. On the other hand, the Premium Digital package offers additional benefits such as access to our premier business column, Lex, and 15 curated newsletters covering key business themes with original, in-depth reporting. For a detailed comparison of the Standard and Premium Digital packages, please visit [FT.com](https://www.ft.com).

What happens at the end of my trial?

If you take no action, you will be automatically enrolled in our premium digital monthly subscription plan, which costs $69 per month and grants you complete access to FT.com. However, if you wish to make cost savings, you have the flexibility to change your plan at any time online through the “Settings & Account” section. As an alternative, you can choose to pay annually at the end of your trial period and enjoy a 20% discount on the premium access.

When can I cancel?

You have the freedom to change or cancel your subscription or trial at any time through the online platform. Simply log into the “Settings & Account” section and select the “Cancel” option on the right-hand side. Please note that even if you cancel your subscription, you will still be able to enjoy full access until the end of your current billing period.

What forms of payment can I use?

We accept various forms of payment including credit cards, debit cards, and PayPal. This ensures that you have convenient options to finalize your subscription or trial payment.

We hope that these FAQs have provided you with all the necessary information regarding your trial period on FT.com. Should you have any further queries or require assistance, please do not hesitate to reach out to us. Enjoy your trial!