Poland’s domestic security agency is currently conducting an investigation into a recent outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease in the south of the country, which has claimed the lives of seven individuals. Health authorities have identified the legionella bacteria, responsible for the illness, in 113 hospitalized patients in Rzeszow and the surrounding areas.

While the victims who succumbed to the disease were between the ages of 64 and 95 and had preexisting health conditions, authorities are exploring the possibility of intentional tampering with the water system as a potential cause for the outbreak. Stanisław Żaryn, the deputy coordinator of special services, confirmed that the Internal Security Agency is involved in the investigation to rule out any intentional activity, including the unlikely scenario of Russian involvement.

Although no evidence of sabotage has been discovered thus far during the inspection of local water systems, the Internal Security Agency continues to review all potential scenarios to determine the cause of the outbreak. Legionnaires’ disease, a severe form of pneumonia, primarily spreads through the inhalation of contaminated aerosols produced by water sprays, jets, or mist from contaminated sources.

Authorities in Rzeszow are actively testing water samples for the presence of legionella, with results expected to be available on Monday. In the meantime, precautionary measures are being implemented to address the situation. The city has significantly increased the levels of chlorine, UV rays, and ozone used for water treatment, while also planning to thoroughly rinse and disinfect the water system.

As the investigation unfolds, it is crucial to identify the root cause of the outbreak to prevent further cases and ensure the safety of the population. The Polish authorities remain committed to exploring all possibilities and taking necessary steps to address any potential tampering, guaranteeing the well-being of their citizens.