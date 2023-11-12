The Tragic Incident at Alexandria’s Tourist Site

In a shocking turn of events, an Egyptian police officer initiated gunfire on a group of Israeli tourists visiting the famous Pompey’s Pillar site in Alexandria. The devastating incident resulted in the loss of lives, with two Israelis and one Egyptian tragically losing their lives. Reports indicate that an additional person was wounded during the attack.

Authorities swiftly responded to the situation, apprehending the suspected assailant and cordoning off the area to ensure the safety of bystanders. The aftermath of the incident was captured in a harrowing video circulated on social media. The footage revealed the presence of multiple ambulances rushing the victims to nearby hospitals while concerned onlookers peered from behind barricades set up by the police.

Israel’s Zaka rescue service confirmed the deaths of two individuals hailing from their nation. This incident comes at a time when Israel is grappling with terrorist activities originating from the Gaza region, further escalating tensions in the area.

It is important to note that Egypt has maintained a peace agreement with Israel for many years and has played a significant role in mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. However, anti-Israeli sentiment persists within the country, particularly during periods characterized by violence and conflict.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

