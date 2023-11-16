Israeli Father Rescues Estranged Daughter from Hamas Attack

In a heart-stopping turn of events, a courageous Israeli police officer saved his estranged daughter from a brutal Hamas attack that ravaged the southern region of Israel. Shimon Portal, who had not seen or spoken to his daughter Neta in six years, received a text message from her pleading for help when armed gunmen approached her location.

Despite their strained relationship stemming from his divorce, Shimon wasted no time. He immediately replied to Neta’s message, instructing her to lock the doors for safety. Neta and her boyfriend, Santiago, were in their home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza when the Hamas militants infiltrated their peaceful community. The terrorists went on a rampage, taking innocent lives, and showing no mercy even to children.

In a terrifying ordeal, Neta and Santiago sought refuge in a safe room, only to have the assailants forcefully enter and open fire. Neta endured six gunshot wounds to her legs while Santiago was also shot in the leg during their attempt to escape by jumping out a window. The couple faced a hail of bullets as they tried to flee. But Santiago’s unwavering determination motivated Neta to fight for survival.

Miraculously, amidst the chaos, Neta managed to text her father once again, desperate for assistance. Shimon, undeterred by the danger, assured her that he was coming to her aid. Despite encountering terrorists who opened fire on him upon his arrival in Kfar Aza, Shimon managed to evade harm and proceeded to search for his daughter.

Amidst the rubble and devastation, Shimon’s voice calling out for Neta resonated. However, instead of his daughter, three Israeli children emerged and sought refuge in his car. They narrowly escaped the clutches of the terrorists. Determined to find his daughter, Shimon persisted in his search until he eventually discovered her hiding spot.

With immense relief, Shimon loaded the injured Neta and Santiago into the back of his car and rushed them to the nearest hospital. The family may have been estranged for years, but Shimon’s love for his daughter triumphed in the face of tragedy.

The devastating Hamas attack on Kfar Aza is a sobering reminder of the ongoing conflict that has plagued the region for years. Innocent lives are forever shattered, families torn apart, and communities left in ruins. While countless casualties have been reported, the bravery and resilience shown by individuals like Shimon Portal offer glimpses of hope in the darkest of times.

FAQ:

Q: What is Hamas?

A: Hamas is a Palestinian Islamist political and military organization.

Q: What is a safe room?

A: A safe room is a fortified space within a building that offers protection during emergencies or attacks.

Q: What is Kibbutz Kfar Aza?

A: Kibbutz Kfar Aza is an Israeli agricultural commune located near the Gaza border.

Q: How many casualties were there in the Hamas attack?

A: At least 1,300 Israelis have been killed, and over 3,000 others have been wounded. In Gaza, close to 1,800 people have been reported killed.