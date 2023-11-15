US Takes Heightened Security Measures in Response to ‘Day of Jihad’ Threat

Amid growing concerns following a call for a “Day of Jihad” by a Hamas leader, law enforcement agencies from California to New York City have increased their patrolling efforts to ensure the safety of Jewish schools and places of worship. This precautionary measure comes after the Hamas leader urged his followers to take to the streets and express their anger on this particular day.

Reports indicate that several schools on the Peninsula and at least two Jewish schools in New York have decided to shut their doors for the day in response to the threat. Meanwhile, various Jewish institutions, including the Russian Speaking Jewish Community of San Francisco, have made a firm commitment to remaining open despite the concerns. To enhance security, the community has even hired off-duty police officers to provide added protection.

Speaking about the situation, Rabbi Shimon Margolin emphasized the seriousness of the matter but also expressed the community’s determination to continue with their services. “We don’t want to live in fear anymore,” Margolin asserted, emphasizing their resilience in the face of potential threats.

In addition to the increased patrols, the Jewish Community Relations Council has organized nationwide rallies called “Bring Them Home,” aimed at pressuring the Israeli government to secure the release of 150 Israeli hostages abducted by Hamas terrorists. However, due to the potential risk, heightened security measures will be implemented during the Civic Center event in San Francisco.

The current anxiety is rooted in the comments made by senior Hamas official Ali Baraka during an interview on Russia Today TV. Baraka revealed that the Hamas attack on Israel had been strategically planned for the past two years. Moreover, former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal has called for protests across the Muslim world on Friday to show solidarity with the Palestinians and encourage neighboring countries to join the fight against Israel.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray acknowledged the threatening remarks and advised Jewish institutions to remain vigilant. Reflecting this concern, the Homeland Security advisor for the state has urged everyone to stay alert, although there are no credible threats involving California at present.

As the tension lingers, Rabbi Margolin remains resolute, intending to observe the Sabbath as he always does. With the setting sun on Friday night, he and his wife will partake in their traditional rituals, praying fervently for peace while maintaining their faith in the power of light over darkness.

