In a series of dramatic events, police clashed with officials from Guatemala’s top electoral tribunal over the seizure of vote tally sheets from the August presidential elections. While prosecutors claimed to be investigating voting fraud, many skeptics believe that these actions were an attempt to undermine the winning candidate, Bernardo Arévalo. The incident unfolded with police officers forcefully attempting to separate justices from their strongly held boxes, causing chaos and physical altercations.

Observers who were present during the raid stated that there was no substantive evidence of any voting fraud, further fueling suspicions about the motive behind the seizures. The general consensus in Guatemala is that these actions were part of a concerted effort to weaken or disqualify Arévalo. Despite the resistance, seventy-year-old Justice Maynor Franco defiantly clung to a ballot box, refusing to surrender it to the determined young agent attempting to wrestle it away.

The raid also witnessed the distressing sight of Justice Blanca Alfaro being pushed to the ground while pleading with officers not to confiscate the ballot boxes, as they purportedly represented the true will of the voters. The events of that Saturday unfolded amidst Attorney General Consuelo Porras and prosecutor Rafael Curruchiche spearheading a series of raids. However, international organizations have expressed concern that these actions are merely intended to overturn or tarnish the electoral results.

It is worth noting that Porras, who assumed the position of attorney general in 2018, has faced criticism for her alleged undemocratic behavior and her suspected attempts to hinder corruption investigations. In 2021, Porras was even sanctioned by the US government for her actions. Nevertheless, Porras has consistently denied any wrongdoing and justified her ongoing investigations into the Seed Movement and the alleged election fraud as necessary and unbiased.

