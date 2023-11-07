Suspected Gunman in Brussels Terrorist Attack Shot Dead by Police

A suspected gunman believed to have carried out a terrorist attack in Brussels, killing two Swedish nationals, has been shot dead by police, ending an overnight manhunt. The Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office has confirmed the suspect’s death, although their identity remains unconfirmed.

According to reports, the suspect was killed during a police operation in the Cage aux Ours district of Schaerbeek, northeast of the capital. The suspect was armed at the time of the encounter.

While authorities continue to investigate the incident, no further details have been provided by Belgium’s Prime Minister, Interior Minister, or Federal Prosecutor. The shooting took place during a Euro 2024 qualifier soccer game between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium, causing the match to be abandoned at halftime.

In a video posted on social media, the gunman claimed to be inspired by the Islamic State. The spokesperson for Belgium’s federal prosecutor’s office stated that the suspect likely targeted Swedish nationals, mentioning their nationality as a probable motivation for the attack. Authorities have taken urgent security measures to protect Swedish fans.

It is important to note that there are currently no indications of a potential link between the attack and the Israeli-Palestinian situation. The spokesman emphasized that precautions have been taken based on the available facts and claim.

Belgian authorities have condemned the attack and are determined to combat radicalism. The country’s foreign minister expressed horror at the incident and called for all necessary measures to be taken. Following the attack, the terror threat level in Brussels has been elevated to the highest level.

Law enforcement agencies are actively ensuring the safety of the city. The mayor of Brussels has confirmed that police services are mobilizing to coordinate security efforts with the interior ministry. Belgium’s prime minister has extended condolences to the victims’ relatives and urged vigilance among the public.

In light of this tragedy, the Crisis Center has appealed to individuals not to share images or videos of the incident out of respect for the victims. Further developments regarding the investigation are awaited as authorities work to uncover more details surrounding this heinous act of terrorism.