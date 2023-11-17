Police Launch Search for Missing Woman in Peterborough

Peterborough authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a 45-year-old woman who was reported missing last Friday. Asmita Nepal was last seen by her family around 10 p.m. as she left her residence on a walk along Greenfield Road in Peterborough.

Descriptions provided by the police reveal that Nepal stands at 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 110 pounds. She has black hair, black eyes, and was last seen wearing green pants and a white top.

Despite an extensive search effort by law enforcement, including the use of K-9 units, Nepal has not yet been located. However, authorities have emphasized that it is not uncommon for Nepal to embark on long walks, hence extending the search area.

As a result of her disappearance, Nepal has been officially entered into the nationwide missing persons database. The police are urging individuals who come across any information or sightings related to Nepal’s whereabouts to contact them immediately.

It is crucial for the community to come together and support the search for Nepal. Authorities are optimistic that with the help of the public, they can quickly locate her and ensure her safety and well-being. Nepali community organizations have also joined in spreading awareness and assisting the police with the search efforts.

