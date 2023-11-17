Police Respond to “Yoga Class Mass Murder” Scare with Good Intentions

In a recent incident in Chapel St. Leonards, police rushed to reports of a “ritual mass murder” only to discover that it was a simple yoga class. The yoga teacher, Millie Laws, had turned off the lights to promote relaxation, but it was misconstrued by local dog walkers as something more sinister.

The peaceful atmosphere of the yoga class was suddenly disrupted by the blaring sound of police sirens. Concerned members of the public had called the authorities, fearing that a mass killing had taken place at the venue. To their relief, it quickly became clear that it was just a misunderstanding.

Seascape Cafe at the Observatory, where the incident occurred, took to Facebook to reassure the public. They explained that the people lying on the floor were not victims of a mass murder, but rather participants in a yoga class engaged in meditation. The post also emphasized that the venue is not associated with any cult or unconventional club.

Millie Laws, the yoga teacher, expressed her shock at the situation. She received a call from the venue manager informing her that police cars had arrived at the scene after she and the rest of the class had left. Laws described the incident as surreal and unbelievable.

Despite the initial confusion, it is important to note that the police responded with good intentions. They confirmed the incident in a statement, stating that they were called out of concern for the occupants of the North Sea Observatory and were relieved to find that everyone was safe and well.

