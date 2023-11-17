Police Successfully Rescue Patients Amidst Armed Siege at Haitian Hospital

Police in Haiti have heroically rescued numerous patients, including children, from a precarious situation after a hospital in the capital city became the target of a heavily armed gang. The director of the medical center, Jose Ulysse, commended the swift action taken by law enforcement to secure the safety of those trapped within the facility.

Braving extreme danger, the gang had set nearby homes ablaze and prevented patients from leaving the hospital. However, Haiti’s National Police swiftly intervened, deploying armored trucks and successfully evacuating 40 children and 70 patients to a private residence in a different area of the city. Among those rescued were children dependent on oxygen for their survival.

Identifying the individuals responsible for the attack, Ulysse disclosed that they were affiliated with the notorious Brooklyn gang, led by the infamous Gabriel Jean-Pierre, also known as “Ti Gabriel.” Jean-Pierre is the mastermind behind a powerful gang coalition called G-Pep, one of two rival alliances operational in Haiti.

The incident at Fontaine Hospital Center in the impoverished Cite Soleil commune of Port-au-Prince highlights a distressing trend identified by a United Nations report published in February. The report reveals that targeting the local population has become a significant trademark of the modus operandi employed by numerous gangs operating in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince.

In a six-month period from July 8, 2022 to December 31, 2022, gang violence in Cité Soleil resulted in a shocking 263 homicides, as documented by the report. It also exposed the grim reality of at least 57 gang-related sexual assaults, incidents of sexual exploitation, and kidnappings, with the single day of July 8, 2022 alone seeing the murder of 95 individuals, including six innocent children.

These violent gangs have implemented a reign of terror in certain neighborhoods, controlling the accessibility of basic necessities such as food and healthcare services. Consequently, the unsanitary conditions that have emerged have exacerbated the spread of infectious diseases like cholera.

Volker Türk, the U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights, expressed deep concern upon reviewing the report’s findings, labeling the situation as a living nightmare. He emphasized that the predicament faced in Cité Soleil is not an isolated incident, as countless other Haitians are encountering similarly harrowing experiences.

