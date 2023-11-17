New Article Title: Nigeria’s Stance Against Same-Sex Unions Sparks Controversy

Nigeria made headlines recently with the arrest of over 200 individuals who were allegedly involved in a same-sex wedding ceremony in the southern Delta state. This incident marks one of the largest mass arrests targeting the LGBTQ community in the country in recent years.

Same-sex relationships are considered illegal in Nigeria, with a penal code that imposes a maximum prison sentence of 14 years for individuals found guilty of engaging in same-sex civil unions. The police spokesperson in Delta state confirmed that 67 people will face prosecution for their alleged involvement in the event.

During a live broadcast, a police official described the wedding as “evil” and emphasized the importance of adhering to Nigeria’s cultural values rather than adopting practices from the Western world. Surrounded by the suspects, some of whom claimed to be models and fashion designers, the official made it clear that such unions would not be tolerated.

Amnesty International Nigeria has strongly criticized the arrests, referring to them as a “witch-hunt” and calling for the immediate release of the detained individuals. The organization highlighted that the law against same-sex relationships has been used to exploit and extort individuals, adding that this abuse of power is unacceptable.

According to the police statement, a video recording of the wedding party and alleged prohibited substances were seized during the raid. The confiscated items included a codeine bottle, cups of refined Canadian loud, sachets of SK, tramadol, molly drug tablets, a crusher, and ceremonial dresses associated with gay marriages.

Law enforcement became aware of the event after stopping one of the attendees on Sunday during a routine patrol. This individual, who claimed to be an actor, confessed to being a member of a gay club and revealed his intention to join fellow members for the wedding ceremony.

It is worth noting that this incident follows a similar occurrence in 2018 when 57 men were arrested on charges of homosexuality during a police raid on a hotel in Lagos. These repeated incidents highlight the ongoing challenges faced by the LGBTQ community in Nigeria.

