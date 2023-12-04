Police Launch Raids on LGBTQ Venues in Russia Following Supreme Court Ruling

Police in Russia carried out a series of raids on gay venues in Moscow and St. Petersburg on Friday, sparking fear among the LGBTQ community. This came just a day after the country’s Supreme Court banned the “international LGBTQ movement” and labeled it as an extremist organization.

The raids, reported by independent Russian news outlets Ostorozhno Novosti and Sota, took place in at least three entertainment venues. While police claimed the raids were routine drug checks, eyewitnesses reported that officers photographed the passports of partygoers.

Video evidence and testimonies from witnesses shed light on the fearful atmosphere created by the raids. People were left shocked and concerned about potential arrests and imprisonment. The Central Station Club in St. Petersburg, facing the consequences of the “new law,” announced its closure, stating they were denied further rental of the site.

Well-known transgender blogger and LGBTQ activist Milana Petrova, who is no longer present in Russia, clarified that the raids were specifically targeted at private LGBTQ parties, rather than nightclubs. Petrova expressed her worry over the new law and its severe implications.

Discrepancies emerged between different sources regarding which venues were raided. The manager of the Mono gay club denied reports of a raid at his establishment but acknowledged the raid on the pop-up Hunters Party in St. Petersburg. Despite claims of routine drug sweeps, members of the online Hunters Party group expressed their fear and apprehension following the incidents.

Unsurprisingly, Russian officials have remained silent on the raids, with no mention of them in state-run media. This silence adds to the ongoing discrimination that the LGBTQ community in Russia faces. The community has already become the target of various restrictive laws, including the prohibition of LGBTQ “propaganda” and the introduction of the controversial “foreign agents” law.

As the LGBTQ community in Russia continues to grapple with escalating crackdowns, these raids only serve to deepen concerns and shed light on the ongoing struggle for equality and acceptance. It is crucial to raise awareness and support organizations working to protect the rights and well-being of LGBTQ individuals in Russia.

