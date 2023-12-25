Unrest Erupts as Election Protests Rock Serbian Capital

Belgrade, Serbia – Chaos ensued in the Serbian capital on Sunday as hundreds of opposition supporters attempted to storm the city council building in protest of alleged vote irregularities during the recent general election. Riot police were forced to fire tear gas to prevent the protesters from gaining access to the building. Serbia’s President, Aleksandar Vucic, labeled the incident as an orchestrated attempt to overthrow the government from abroad.

President Vucic adamantly denied claims of election rigging and proclaimed the vote to be fair. He dismissed allegations of irregularities as blatant lies perpetuated by the political opposition. While suggesting that external forces were behind the unrest, President Vucic failed to provide any evidence to support his claim. In a national address during the protest, he referred to the demonstrators as “thugs” and assured the nation that their efforts would not destabilize the state.

The initial clash occurred when opposition protesters shattered windows at the entrance of the city government building. Riot police barricaded themselves inside and responded with tear gas and pepper spray. Later, they dispersed the crowd from the downtown area and made multiple arrests. The protesters used chants like “Open the door” and “Thieves” while pelting the building with eggs and stones. Some even drew parallels between President Vucic and Russia’s leader, Vladimir Putin.

Nebojsa Zelenovic, a prominent figure in the opposition Serbia Against Violence alliance, reported that police officers were deployed throughout downtown Belgrade, including the rooftops of buildings. No injuries were immediately reported. The recent election results showed a victory for President Vucic’s Serbian Progressive Party in both parliamentary and Belgrade city ballots. However, Serbia Against Violence claimed that the party was robbed of a win, particularly in Belgrade.

International rights watchdogs conducted an observation mission and found multiple irregularities, including cases of bought votes and ballot box stuffing. They also pointed out unequal conditions for opposition candidates due to media bias, abuse of public resources, and the president’s overwhelming influence during the campaign.

The disputed election results have intensified political tensions in Serbia, a country striving for both closer ties with Russia and European Union membership. Serbia Against Violence has announced that it will not recognize the outcome of the elections and has urged the EU to initiate an investigation. The situation remains volatile, and further developments are expected in the coming days.

