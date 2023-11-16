London Police Enforce Exclusion Zone Ahead of Pro-Palestinian Protest

London’s Metropolitan Police has implemented an exclusion zone surrounding the Cenotaph in anticipation of planned demonstrations in the city over the weekend. The force has stated that any individuals participating in the pro-Palestinian protest near the war memorial will face arrest.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has called on protesters to be considerate of the fear and distress experienced by Jewish and Muslim communities during the gathering on Saturday. He has also expressed his belief that the timing of the Armistice Day march is disrespectful.

A significant number of participants are expected to take part in the pro-Palestinian demonstration, which coincides with Remembrance events. The Metropolitan Police has expressed concerns regarding certain pro-Palestinian splinter groups that have previously incited violence and disorder during demonstrations. Additionally, there is potential for clashes with far-right counter-protests.

To ensure public safety, the police will deploy 1,850 public order officers on Saturday and an additional 1,375 on Sunday. An exclusion zone has been established around the Cenotaph and a significant portion of Whitehall. This measure goes beyond the usual security measures in place for the Remembrance site and effectively restricts protesters from accessing these areas.

The police have been granted powers to detain anyone associated with the pro-Palestinian protest who converges within the designated area. A dedicated 24-hour police presence will be maintained around the Cenotaph until the conclusion of Sunday’s ceremony.

The organizers of the march have repeatedly emphasized that their planned route will not pass the Cenotaph or traverse Whitehall, and they have rejected the Metropolitan Police’s appeal to postpone the demonstration.

While no major protest is scheduled for Sunday, concerns persist regarding disruptive breakaway groups. These groups have displayed escalating and increasingly violent behavior during weekly protests, causing distress to the public.

In response, senior officers have authorized the use of powers to conduct widespread stop-and-search operations and require protesters to remove masks. Other security measures include the establishment of exclusion zones near the US and Israeli embassies and the prevention of pro-Palestinian convoy movements through Jewish communities. The British Transport Police will collaborate with the Metropolitan Police to safeguard poppy sellers at transportation hubs.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has clarified that the legal threshold required to request the Home Office’s permission to ban the march has not been met. He has also highlighted that UK legislation does not grant powers to ban static demonstrations.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson has commended the Metropolitan Police’s commitment to continually reassess their approach. Additionally, the government urges individuals to consider the implications of their participation, given the activities observed during previous protests.

As of now, a formal investigation into Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s comments about the Metropolitan Police has not been launched. It remains uncertain when any conclusions regarding the circumstances surrounding her article will be reached. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has thus far supported Braverman, but Downing Street is still examining the details of her op-ed.

It is unlikely that any decisions regarding Braverman’s future will be made prior to the planned protests on Saturday.

FAQs:

What is an exclusion zone?

An exclusion zone is an area defined by authorities wherein certain activities or gatherings are prohibited or restricted.

An exclusion zone is an area defined by authorities wherein certain activities or gatherings are prohibited or restricted. What are the concerns surrounding the pro-Palestinian protest?

Authorities have expressed concerns about potential violence and disorder caused by splinter groups associated with the pro-Palestinian demonstration, as well as clashes with far-right counter-protests.

Authorities have expressed concerns about potential violence and disorder caused by splinter groups associated with the pro-Palestinian demonstration, as well as clashes with far-right counter-protests. What powers do the police have?

The police have been granted powers to arrest individuals associated with the pro-Palestinian protest if they assemble within the exclusion zone. They can also conduct stop-and-search operations and require protesters to remove masks.

The police have been granted powers to arrest individuals associated with the pro-Palestinian protest if they assemble within the exclusion zone. They can also conduct stop-and-search operations and require protesters to remove masks. What additional security measures have been implemented?

Exclusion zones have been established near the US and Israeli embassies. Plans are also in place to prevent pro-Palestinian convoys from passing through Jewish communities. The British Transport Police will collaborate with the Metropolitan Police to protect poppy sellers at transportation hubs.

Exclusion zones have been established near the US and Israeli embassies. Plans are also in place to prevent pro-Palestinian convoys from passing through Jewish communities. The British Transport Police will collaborate with the Metropolitan Police to protect poppy sellers at transportation hubs. Can the pro-Palestinian march be banned?

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has stated that the legal threshold required to ban the march has not been met. There are no existing powers under UK law to ban a static demonstration.

Source: [BBC News](https://www.bbc.com/news)