Director of Miss Nicaragua Pageant Faces Allegations of Orchestrating Political Manipulation

Nicaraguan police have announced their intention to arrest Karen Celebertti, the director of the Miss Nicaragua pageant, on charges of rigging contests in order to secure the victory of anti-government beauty queens. The allegations suggest that Celebertti organized a “beauty queen coup” as part of a larger plot to overthrow the government.

This recent development reads like a plot from a vintage James Bond movie, with its accusations of coup-plotting, foreign agents, and beauty queens manipulated for political gain. The controversy surrounding the pageant started when Sheynnis Palacios, representing Nicaragua, won the Miss Universe competition on November 18. Initially, the government celebrated this rare public relations victory, praising Palacios’ achievement as a moment of “legitimate joy and pride.”

However, the mood quickly soured when it was revealed that Palacios had participated in anti-government protests in 2018 and had posted photos of herself on social media engaging in these demonstrations. The protests were met with brutal force, resulting in the deaths of 355 people at the hands of government forces. President Daniel Ortega accused the protesters of attempting a coup with foreign backing, while his opponents claimed they were rallying against his repressive rule and his relentless grasp on power.

The National Police released a statement accusing Celebertti of actively participating in the “terrorist actions of a failed coup” during the 2018 protests. Celebertti managed to evade arrest after reportedly being denied entry into the country a few days ago. However, local media reported that her husband and son had been taken into custody. All three now face charges of treason.

According to the police statement, Celebertti allegedly collaborated with the supposed traitors, using the pageant as a platform to trap and politically ambush contestants, all financed by foreign agents. The government further condemned the use of the blue-and-white national flag during the celebrations following Palacio’s win, as it symbolized opposition to Ortega’s rule and further fueled their suspicions of a plot to repeat history’s “worst chapter of vileness.”

As the controversy unfolds, many questions arise regarding the role of beauty pageants in politics and the extent to which they can be manipulated for political purposes. While these allegations against Celebertti remain unproven and she has yet to publicly address the charges, it is clear that the events surrounding the Miss Nicaragua pageant have ignited a new wave of political tension and public scrutiny.