Historic English Pub Famous for Its Lopsided Walls Destroyed by Fire

In a devastating turn of events, an iconic British pub known for its quirky charm was destroyed by a fire. The Crooked House, located in the village of Himley in central England, was celebrated for its lopsided walls and sagging foundation. The blaze, which occurred on August 5th, consumed the 18th century pub, leaving behind nothing but charred remains.

Authorities have arrested two individuals on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life. Both men are currently being questioned by Staffordshire Police, while the investigation into the cause of the fire continues.

The loss of The Crooked House has deeply saddened locals, who had hoped for its restoration. The pub, affectionately known as “Britain’s wonkiest,” charmed visitors with its slumping structure and tilted features. A petition titled “Save The Crooked House” had garnered over 22,000 signatures before the fire. Supporters had hoped to prevent the developers, who had recently purchased the property, from repurposing it.

What made The Crooked House truly unique was its history. Originally a farmhouse dating back to 1765, the building began to sink due to nearby coal mining. It was eventually transformed into a pub named The Siden House and later renamed Glynne Arms. However, it wasn’t until the 1940s, when new owners reinforced the structure, that it became The Crooked House we know today.

Coinciding with its peculiar architecture, the pub was famous for its tilting grandfather clock and a bar where objects seemed to defy gravity. Visitors marveled as coins and marbles rolled uphill, defying the laws of physics.

The demolition of The Crooked House, carried out without proper authorization, added further distress to those grieving the loss of this historic establishment. Despite this setback, many advocates are determined to see The Crooked House rise from the ashes. With the hope of rebuilding it brick by brick, they aim to restore its whimsical allure and preserve its place as a beloved tourist destination.

As authorities begin piecing together the events leading to the fire, the South Staffordshire Council has reached an agreement with the new owners to monitor the preservation of the remaining bricks and foundation pieces at the site. While the pub may be gone, its spirit lives on in the hearts of those who cherished its crooked charm.