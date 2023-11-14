Police Detain 20 Individuals in Cyprus Amidst Escalating Violence Against Migrants

In a disturbing turn of events, Cyprus police have apprehended 20 individuals following a protest against migrants and refugees in Limassol, the island’s second-largest city. The demonstration, which involved approximately 500 participants, quickly turned hostile, with mobs resorting to vandalism and property destruction. Five people suffered injuries during the unrest that occurred on Friday evening, according to the police.

Acts of vandalism included setting rubbish bins on fire and damaging shops. Local media outlets reported that foreigners were targeted and attacked during the march, with Asian delivery drivers being assaulted and migrant-owned storefronts being smashed. The violent incidents persisted until the early hours of Sunday.

Law enforcement authorities resorted to using water cannons to disperse the protesters, some of whom concealed their identity with hoods and held a banner bearing the message, “Refugees not welcome.” This action further escalated tension in the area.

Moreover, the violence continued as three individuals from southeast Asia fell victim to assault and robbery overnight from Saturday to Sunday, as stated by state media. Witnesses have indicated that a group of visitors from Kuwait also faced targetted attacks during the unsettling events.

Rising violence against migrants in Cyprus has become a growing concern. The recent clashes in Limassol come just days after authorities arrested around 20 people during confrontations between Cypriots and migrants and refugees near the Paphos resort. The clashes developed when a group of Greek Cypriots encountered a group of Syrians, leading to aggressive exchanges. In an attempt to control the situation, the police deployed tear gas and water cannons against both sides.

Cyprus, as a member of the European Union, considers itself a “front-line country” grappling with the challenges of handling a high number of undocumented migrants and refugees on the Mediterranean migrant route. Statistics from the EU reveal that Cyprus has the highest ratio of first-time asylum applications per population among the 27 member states. Authorities estimate that migrants and refugees make up roughly 6 percent of the island’s total population, a considerably higher proportion compared to the EU average of approximately 1 percent.

The situation is further compounded by the overcrowding in refugee camps across Cyprus, which has resulted in the formation of impoverished ghettos in many areas. These conditions contribute to increased tensions and create fertile ground for further incidents of violence and discrimination against vulnerable individuals seeking asylum.

The recent unrest in Limassol and Paphos has garnered strong condemnation from the Cypriot government. President Nikos Christodoulides expressed his deep concern during an emergency meeting with justice and interior ministers and the police chief. Describing the scenes as “embarrassing,” he emphasized that such actions portray a disservice to the nation and do not align with the appropriate handling of the immigration issue.

In order to address these mounting concerns, the Cypriot administration must prioritize efforts to foster inclusivity, empathy, and understanding towards migrants and refugees. It is imperative that comprehensive measures are implemented to address the root causes of violence and discrimination and to ensure that all individuals, regardless of their background, are treated with dignity and respect.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What triggered the violence against migrants and refugees in Cyprus?

The recent violence was sparked by a protest against migrants and refugees in Limassol, where mobs engaged in destructive acts and targeted individuals of foreign descent.

2. How did the situation escalate in Limassol?

Rubbish bins were set on fire, shops were vandalized, and physical altercations occurred during the protest. The violence continued into the early hours of Sunday, causing further distress and endangerment.

3. What actions were taken by the authorities to control the situation?

Law enforcement authorities used water cannons to disperse the protesters and restore order. However, this action further intensified tensions in the area.

4. Are there any underlying issues contributing to the violence against migrants?

Cyprus, as a frontline country on the Mediterranean migrant route, struggles with an influx of undocumented migrants and refugees. The overcrowded refugee camps and formation of impoverished ghettos in various areas exacerbate the existing challenges and contribute to social tensions.

5. How has the Cypriot government responded to the incidents?

The Cypriot government has expressed deep concern and condemned the violence. Emergency meetings have been held to discuss the situation and find ways to address the issue effectively.

Sources:

– [Cyprus Mail](https://cyprus-mail.com)

– [Reuters](https://www.reuters.com)