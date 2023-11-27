In a surprising turn of events, Poland has witnessed the formation of a short-lived government led by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. Although his Law and Justice (PiS) party lost the general election, President Andrzej Duda granted Morawiecki the opportunity to attempt to form a government. However, his chances were slim as the opposition parties had already secured a majority in parliament.

With a coalition of opposition parties claiming 248 seats in the 460-member parliament, it was clear that Morawiecki’s tenure would be brief. Despite his efforts to engage in coalition talks, no other parties demonstrated an inclination to work with him. As a result, the newly appointed cabinet, which included familiar faces but lacked prominent figures, faced considerable opposition.

An interesting development arising from this government formation is the gender balance among the ministers. For the first time in a PiS-led cabinet, there is a majority of female ministers. President Duda expressed his joy upon witnessing this historic moment.

The significance of this event was reflected in the absence of the speakers of both the parliament and the upper chamber Senate. Their nonattendance signaled the lack of confidence and support for the temporary government.

Morawiecki now faces the challenge of presenting his program to parliament and seeking a vote of confidence within two weeks. However, virtually everyone anticipates his failure, leading to the selection of a new candidate for prime minister. Most notably, former Prime Minister Donald Tusk is expected to return to the position he left in 2014.

This turn of events has sparked debates and discussions throughout Poland. Critics argue that the transient nature of Morawiecki’s cabinet is emblematic of the opposition’s desire to assume power after eight years of PiS-led governments. Such sentiments have given rise to mockery and derision from opposition politicians.

Leszek Miller, a former prime minister and current member of the European Parliament, drew a humorous comparison between Morawiecki’s government and the short lifespan of a house fly. Indeed, the swiftness with which this government emerged and is anticipated to dissolve has stirred both laughter and tears in the political sphere.

Poland’s political landscape is witnessing a seismic shift as the opposition prepares to assume power. The short-lived Morawiecki government may be seen as a pivotal moment in this evolving chapter of Polish politics.

