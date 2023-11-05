Donald Tusk Poised to Break Poland’s Political Stagnation

After a tightly contested election, Poland’s next leader, Donald Tusk, has urged President Andrzej Duda not to hinder the transfer of power. Tusk’s Civic Coalition (KO) party finished a close second to the ruling Law and Justice party (PiS), but a coalition between KO and other pro-European groups is the only realistic option for a parliamentary majority.

Tusk, a former Polish Prime Minister and European Council President, has called on President Duda to make swift decisions and allow the winning democratic parties to take responsibility for governing the country. However, negotiations to form the next government are expected to be challenging.

Despite PiS winning the largest share of the vote, they lost their parliamentary majority. Tusk’s bloc, with the support of the centrist Third Way and left-wing Lewica parties, aims to form a new coalition government that would mark the end of PiS’ divisive eight-year rule.

While Tusk’s success is a significant achievement in a country where public media has been reformed into government mouthpieces, he will face the daunting task of reversing PiS’ illiberal reforms. This includes addressing concerns over the judiciary, media, and cultural institutions, which have been under the party’s control.

As Poland’s potential new leader, Tusk will also work towards re-establishing Poland’s position in the European Union and mending tensions with neighboring countries. He is expected to prioritize relations with Ukraine, addressing the recent grain feud and offering support in military supplies and humanitarian aid amid Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia.

With the potential for a major political turnaround in Poland, Tusk’s leadership holds the promise of restoring democratic norms and strengthening Poland’s role within the European Union. However, the road ahead will require navigating political uncertainty and building a diverse coalition to shape the future of the country.