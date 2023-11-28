Poland’s Political Landscape: A Transition of Power

WARSAW, Poland – In a strategic move aimed at prolonging their hold on power, Poland’s conservative Law and Justice party has installed a new government under Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. This transitional government, which may only last for a maximum of 14 days, allows the ruling party to make additional appointments to state bodies and exert influence even after relinquishing control.

After the national election held in October, President Andrzej Duda swore in Morawiecki as the prime minister. However, according to the constitution, Morawiecki and his Cabinet face a vote of confidence in parliament within 14 days. The outcome of this vote is highly anticipated, as the Law and Justice party no longer holds a parliamentary majority and lacks coalition partners.

Without the support of other parties, Morawiecki’s chances of gaining confidence in parliament appear slim, as the prime minister himself acknowledges. He has stated that his probability of finding willing partners to govern with is “10 percent or even less.” The absence of coalition partners has limited his party’s ability to form a stable government.

As Morawiecki assumed office, new appointments were made to key ministries, such as defense and education. Notably, many women and young politicians were included in the Cabinet, a move commended by President Duda. However, critics argue that this transitional government is merely a political spectacle, lacking a viable path to parliamentary approval.

Detractors of Morawiecki and President Duda, who are aligned with the Law and Justice party, criticize their decision to form a government with little chance of securing parliamentary backing. Furthermore, concerns have been raised over the party’s efforts to consolidate its influence by making additional appointments during this period of transition. These appointments, including the nomination of loyalists to important state bodies, could extend their power beyond the end of their tenure.

The Law and Justice party, after eight years in power, won the most votes in the election but lost its parliamentary majority. As a result, power is gradually shifting to a coalition of pro-European Union parties. Despite running separate campaigns, these parties have pledged to work together and jointly secured a majority in parliament. They are already taking the lead in governing the country.

Donald Tusk, a former Polish prime minister and president of the European Council, is considered a front-runner for the role of prime minister once Morawiecki’s term expires in December. Tusk previously held the position of prime minister from 2007 to 2014 and is expected to play a significant role in shaping Poland’s future political landscape.

