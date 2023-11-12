Poland’s Prime Minister Urges Ukraine’s President to Show Respect

Poland’s Prime Minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, has called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to refrain from insulting Poles in the future. This statement follows Poland’s decision to extend a ban on Ukrainian grain imports, which has strained relations between the two countries.

In a recent speech at the United Nations General Assembly, Zelensky made comments that irked his neighbors, particularly Poland. Morawiecki addressed this issue during an election rally, expressing his disapproval of Zelensky’s words.

The relationship between Poland and Ukraine has been tested in recent years, with Poland being a staunch ally of Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression. However, critics of the ruling nationalist Law and Justice party in Poland have accused them of being too subservient to Ukraine.

With the upcoming parliamentary election in Poland, the ruling party has taken a tougher stance towards Ukraine to appease its far-right critics. This more confrontational approach has led to tensions between the two countries.

Despite these tensions, Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is an ally of the ruling party, assured that the dispute over grain imports would not significantly impact the overall bilateral relationship. He emphasized the need to resolve the matter through diplomatic channels.

Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau echoed this sentiment in an article for Politico, stating that Poland supports the emergence of a strong Ukrainian state with a vibrant economy. He reiterated Poland’s commitment to supporting Ukraine’s bid to join NATO and the EU.

However, Rau also acknowledged that there has been a shift in the perception of Polish public opinion towards the relations with Ukraine. He emphasized the need for a significant diplomatic effort to repair the atmosphere between the two countries.

The ban on Ukrainian grain imports imposed by Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary is a response to the European Union’s decision not to extend its own ban on imports from Ukraine. These countries argue that the cheap Ukrainian agricultural goods are being sold locally instead of being transited to other markets, which harms their own farmers.

While the EU has allowed its ban to expire after Ukraine promised to tighten controls, Poland remains vigilant and is ready to take unilateral action if the European Commission fails to address any destabilization in the market that may hurt Polish farmers.

In conclusion, Poland’s Prime Minister’s call for respect from Ukraine’s President highlights the strained relationship between the two countries. As Poland prepares for its upcoming election, tensions have risen, but both sides recognize the importance of resolving their disputes through diplomatic channels.

