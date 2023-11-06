Polish Opposition Parties Unite to Form Coalition, Seek Government Change

Poland’s political landscape is in flux as the country’s three largest opposition parties have come together to build a coalition aimed at replacing the incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) party. The opposition leaders are urging President Andrzej Duda to allow them to form a government, citing their combined majority in the lower house of parliament.

Donald Tusk, the leader of the Civic Coalition and a former Polish prime minister and European Council president, emphasized the readiness of the opposition parties to fully cooperate and establish a new majority in the parliament. Tusk stated that they have the necessary votes to govern and pledged their commitment to forming a government.

The October 15 election resulted in PiS emerging as the largest party with 194 seats in the lower house. However, PiS is unlikely to find partners to secure the required parliamentary majority of 231 seats. President Duda traditionally grants the largest party the first opportunity to form a new government, but the opposition meeting seeks to preempt this by asserting their ability to govern effectively.

Should Duda allow PiS to lead first, it could delay an opposition-led coalition from taking power until mid-December. The opposition leaders are urging Duda to expedite the process, emphasizing their unity and backing for Tusk as the new government leader.

The president is slated to hold meetings with various political parties, including PiS and the opposition, to discuss the formation of the new government. However, Duda has not indicated whom he will nominate as the next prime minister, and smaller parties will also have the opportunity to meet with the president in the coming days.

According to the Polish constitution, the president has 30 days after the election to convene the new parliament. Afterward, the head of state has 14 days to nominate a prime minister candidate, who then has another 14 days to present their cabinet for a confidence vote.

While the opposition leaders’ declaration serves as an indicator of the parliamentary landscape, the final outcome will be determined through a vote once the new parliament is in session. The president ultimately designates the prime minister based on constitutional guidelines, independent of political appeals or expectations.

Poland’s political future hangs in the balance as the opposition parties seize the opportunity to form a coalition and bring about a change in government.