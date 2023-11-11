Poland’s Opposition Parties Forge Alliance to Shape New Government

In a significant political development, Poland’s three largest opposition parties have signed a groundbreaking coalition agreement, charting a new path for the nation’s future. Following the recent election, which saw the incumbent Law and Justice (PiS) party lose its parliamentary majority, the Civic Coalition, the Third Way, and the Left have united to form a powerful alliance.

The coalition agreement outlines key priorities that the new government aims to address. In light of the ongoing tensions with Russia, one of the primary focuses will be to bolster security in the face of unprecedented threats. Additionally, the coalition aims to restore the rule of law, tackle the urgent climate crisis, and enhance women’s rights in Poland. Education, healthcare, and combating hate speech are also high on the agenda.

To assume power, the opposition parties must wait for outgoing Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, a PiS loyalist, to attempt forming a new government. While the chances of his success are slim, Morawiecki has a few weeks to make the effort.

Donald Tusk, a prominent figure leading the Civic Coalition, is poised to become the new leader in the prospective government. Tusk, who previously served as Poland’s prime minister and later as president of the European Council, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table.

The coalition’s goals reflect a strong indictment of the PiS government’s actions during its eight-year tenure. Holding the previous government accountable for any wrongdoing is crucial for the coalition’s vision of a just and rule-of-law Poland.

Furthermore, the new government aims to establish a predictable tax system, enhance transparency in government finances, depoliticize public media, improve access to housing, and implement a more robust social safety net.

Despite sharing a united objective of ousting the PiS, there are notable differences among the coalition parties on significant issues such as abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, and energy policy. Due to disagreements surrounding liberalizing strict abortion laws, the topic was excluded from the coalition agreement. This omission has led to the Razem party, a faction within the Left, providing only conditional support for the government.

In terms of parliamentary representation, while Prime Minister Morawiecki has the support of the PiS caucus consisting of 194 seats, he falls short of a majority by 37 seats. Meanwhile, with a comfortable majority of 248 seats in the 460-seat parliament, the opposition coalition holds a commanding position.

Critics of President Andrzej Duda express discontent with the fact that he has designated Morawiecki as the first to form a new government. This move is seen as an attempt to delay the transfer of power, ultimately damaging Poland’s interests.

Noteworthy decisions have already been made regarding key positions within the prospective government. Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, the leader of the PSL, is slated to become the “first deputy prime minister,” while Krzysztof Gawkowski from Poland 2050 is earmarked as a deputy prime minister. Szymon Hołownia from the Third Way is set to assume the role of parliamentary speaker for the first two years, with Włodzimierz Czarzasty from the Left taking over afterwards.

As Poland prepares for a new era, this coalition agreement signifies a significant shift in the nation’s political landscape. The opposition parties, united in their vision for change, aim to forge a path towards a more inclusive, progressive, and resilient Poland.

